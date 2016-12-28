Dos Pueblos Girls Open Righetti Tournament With Lopsided Win

Girls Basketball

Five Dos Pueblos players scored in double figures, and the Chargers opened the Righetti Tournament with a 73-43 girls basketball victory over Mayfair.

Holly Barrera scored 23 points and Camila Casanueva tallied 16 points and dished out eight assists to lead the way for Dos Pueblos (12-1). Sierra Cavaletto contributed 12 points and Amber Belletti and Kristina Mortimer each added 10 points as the Chargers jumped out to a 20-4 lead after the first quarter and 45-18 at halftime.

Belletti colleced six steals and eight rebounds in an impressive all-around performance, said DP coach Phil Sherman.

"I saw Mayfair in warm-ups and my initial thought was this would be a long night. They had height and athleticism to spare," Sherman said. "I was impressed with the competitive response by our athletes as I have been this entire campaign"



