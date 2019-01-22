Dos Pueblos Girls Play Strong 2nd Half in Loss at Lompoc

Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos held Lompoc to 14 points in the second half but it couldn't make up for a 32-22 halftime deficit, as the Chargers lost 46-39 in a Channel League girls basketball game on Tuesday night in Lompoc.

Sophomore Ashley Gerken and freshman Lily Mires each scored 12 points for DP (11-12, 1-5).

"It was a game that the girls competed in," said coach Phil Sherman. "Our young players, as well as our juniors, really learned how to compete from a physical standpoint.

"It was a good bounce back game from the disappointing loss to the Dons last week."

Dos Pueblos hosts San Marcos on Friday.