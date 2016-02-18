Dos Pueblos Girls Pull Away from Royal in CIF Basketball Opener

Girls Basketball

Playing in the tough Channel League paid dividends for the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team in its opening round game of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A playoffs on Thursday night.

Camila Casanueva scored 21 points to lead three Chargers in double figures in a 63-45 victory at Royal in Simi Valley.

Dos Pueblos (16-6) will now play host to Hart in a second-round game on Saturday.

Of DP's six losses this season, four came against league opponents Santa Barbara and Ventura, who were ranked in the top 15 of the 1AA Division all season. Santa Barbara was picked for the elite Open Division and Ventura is the No. 1 seed in 1AA playoffs.

Amber Beletti was a force inside against Royal, scoring 16 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Holly Barrera added 12 points, while Lauren Noggle had eight points - all coming in a 26-point fourth quarter for the Chargers - and 13 rebounds.

