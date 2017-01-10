Dos Pueblos Girls Ranked 5th in CIF 2AA Basketball Poll; Righetti is No. 1 in 2A

Dos Pueblos is ranked fifth in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA girls basketball poll.
The Chargers are 15-1 going into their Channel League opener Tuesday at San Marcos (6-10), which is ranked 13th in Division 4A. Dos Pueblos' only loss came against Arroyo Grande in the Tournament of Champions.
Righetti is the top-ranked team in Division 2A. The Warriors (11-3) were Gold Division runners-up in the Tournament of Champions. Lompoc (10-3) is right behind Righetti at No. 2 and Cabrillo (13-2) is ranked fourth. The city rivals square off Tuesday in a Los Padres League showdown.
CIF-SS GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
Polls with area teams
DIVISION 2AA
1 Rosary
2 Camarillo
3 Walnut
4 Rowland
5 Dos Pueblos
6 JSerra
7 Santa Margarita
8 Downey
9 Tustin
10 Los Altos
11 Arroyo Valley
12 Twentynine Palms
13 St. Monica Catholic
14 St. Joseph/Lakewood
15 Temecula Valley
16 Temescal Canyon
DIVISION 2A
1 Righetti
2 Lompoc
3 Aliso Niguel
4 Cabrillo/Lompoc
5 Glendale
6 Covina
7 Warren
8 Ayala
9 Marlborough
10 Notre Dame Academy
11 Burbank
12 Leuzinger
13 Segerstrom
14 West Covina
15 Dana Hills
16 Ocean View
DIVISION 4A
1 Knight
2 Foothill Technology
3 Beverly Hills
4 Pomona
T5 Aquinas
T5 Sage Hill
7 San Marino
8 Holy Martyrs
9 Alhambra
10 Providence
11 Pioneer
12 Los Amigos
13 San Marcos
14 Santa Clara
T15 Big Bear
T15 Pacific
DIVISION 5AA
1 Heritage Christian
2 Poly/Pasadena
3 Pilibos
4 California Lutheran
5 Calvary Chapel/Downey
6 Webb
7 St. Genevieve
8 Mesa Grande Academy
9 Coachella Valley
10 Rubidoux
11 Loara
12 Workman
13 University Prep
14 Rosemead
15 Bishop Diego
16 Crean Lutheran