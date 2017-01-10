Friday, June 22 , 2018, 7:00 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 
CIF Polls

Dos Pueblos Girls Ranked 5th in CIF 2AA Basketball Poll; Righetti is No. 1 in 2A

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 10, 2017 | 8:25 a.m.

Dos Pueblos is ranked fifth in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA girls basketball poll.

The Chargers are 15-1 going into their Channel League opener Tuesday at San Marcos (6-10), which is ranked 13th in Division 4A. Dos Pueblos' only loss came against Arroyo Grande in the Tournament of Champions.

Righetti is the top-ranked team in Division 2A. The Warriors (11-3) were Gold Division runners-up in the Tournament of Champions. Lompoc (10-3)  is right behind Righetti at No. 2 and Cabrillo (13-2) is ranked fourth. The city rivals square off Tuesday in a Los Padres League showdown.

CIF-SS GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Polls with area teams

DIVISION 2AA

1 Rosary
2 Camarillo
3 Walnut
4 Rowland
5 Dos Pueblos
6 JSerra
7 Santa Margarita
8 Downey
9 Tustin
10 Los Altos
11 Arroyo Valley
12 Twentynine Palms
13 St. Monica Catholic
14 St. Joseph/Lakewood
15 Temecula Valley
16 Temescal Canyon

DIVISION 2A

1  Righetti
2  Lompoc
3  Aliso Niguel
4  Cabrillo/Lompoc
5  Glendale
6  Covina
7  Warren
8  Ayala
9  Marlborough
10  Notre Dame Academy
11  Burbank
12  Leuzinger
13  Segerstrom
14  West Covina
15  Dana Hills
16  Ocean View 

DIVISION 4A

1  Knight
2  Foothill Technology
3  Beverly Hills
4  Pomona
T5 Aquinas
T5 Sage Hill
7  San Marino
8  Holy Martyrs
9  Alhambra
10  Providence
11  Pioneer
12  Los Amigos
13  San Marcos
14  Santa Clara
T15 Big Bear
T15 Pacific 

DIVISION 5AA

1 Heritage Christian
2 Poly/Pasadena
3 Pilibos
4 California Lutheran
5 Calvary Chapel/Downey
6 Webb
7 St. Genevieve
8 Mesa Grande Academy
9 Coachella Valley
10 Rubidoux
11 Loara
12 Workman
13 University Prep
14 Rosemead
15 Bishop Diego
16 Crean Lutheran 

