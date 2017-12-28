Dos Pueblos Girls Recover From Slow Start, Rout West Adams

Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos picked up its game in the second quarter, scoring 17 unanswered points en route to a 52-27 win over West Adams of L.A. in a non-bracket game at the West Coast Holiday Classic in Burbank on Thursday.

The Chargers scored only seven points in the opening quarter before they took charge of the game. They led 28-10 at halftime.

Sierra Cavaletto scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead DP, Sadie Subject and Jenny Zaida each had 10 points, and Makayla Butzke grabbed nine rebounds.

The Chargers improve to 2-3.

"Although we did not execute early on, I was proud of how the team found a way to be successful," said DP coach Phil Sherman.