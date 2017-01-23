Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:41 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
CIF Polls

Dos Pueblos Girls Remain 4th in Division 2AA Basketball Poll

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 23, 2017 | 5:08 p.m.

Dos Pueblos stayed at the No. 4 spot for another week in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA girls basketball poll. 

The Chargers face a ranked team to conclude the first round of Channel League play on Tuesday, hosting Division 1A No. 8 Buena at Sovine Gym.

Righetti, playing without injured standout Danita Estorga, remains the top-ranked team in Division 2A, with Cabrillo and Lompoc at third and fourth, respectively.

DIVISION 2AA

1 Rosary

2 Camarillo

3 Rowland

4 Dos Pueblos

T5 Walnut

T5 Los Altos

7 Tustin

8 Santa Margarita

9 Twentynine Palms

10 Downey

11 Temescal Canyon

12 Arroyo Valley

13 JSerra

14 Arroyo Grande

15 St. Monica Catholic

16 Arcadia 

DIVISION 2A

1  Righetti

2  Aliso Niguel

3  Cabrillo/Lompoc

4  Lompoc

5  Covina

6  Glendale

7  Warren

8  Dana Hills

9  Segerstrom

10  Notre Dame Academy

11  Marlborough

12  Leuzinger

13  Burbank

14  Torrance

15  Ayala

16  Lawndale 

DIVISION 4A

1  Foothill Technology

2  Knight

3  Pomona

T4 Beverly Hills

T4 Sage Hill

6  Aquinas

7  Holy Martyrs

8  San Marino

9  Providence/Burbank

10  Pacific

11  Pioneer

T12 Big Bear

T12 Santa Ynez

14  Alhambra

15  Santa Clara

T16 Templeton

T16 CAMS 

