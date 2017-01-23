Dos Pueblos Girls Remain 4th in Division 2AA Basketball Poll

Dos Pueblos stayed at the No. 4 spot for another week in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA girls basketball poll.
The Chargers face a ranked team to conclude the first round of Channel League play on Tuesday, hosting Division 1A No. 8 Buena at Sovine Gym.
Righetti, playing without injured standout Danita Estorga, remains the top-ranked team in Division 2A, with Cabrillo and Lompoc at third and fourth, respectively.
DIVISION 2AA
1 Rosary
2 Camarillo
3 Rowland
4 Dos Pueblos
T5 Walnut
T5 Los Altos
7 Tustin
8 Santa Margarita
9 Twentynine Palms
10 Downey
11 Temescal Canyon
12 Arroyo Valley
13 JSerra
14 Arroyo Grande
15 St. Monica Catholic
16 Arcadia
DIVISION 2A
1 Righetti
2 Aliso Niguel
3 Cabrillo/Lompoc
4 Lompoc
5 Covina
6 Glendale
7 Warren
8 Dana Hills
9 Segerstrom
10 Notre Dame Academy
11 Marlborough
12 Leuzinger
13 Burbank
14 Torrance
15 Ayala
16 Lawndale
DIVISION 4A
1 Foothill Technology
2 Knight
3 Pomona
T4 Beverly Hills
T4 Sage Hill
6 Aquinas
7 Holy Martyrs
8 San Marino
9 Providence/Burbank
10 Pacific
11 Pioneer
T12 Big Bear
T12 Santa Ynez
14 Alhambra
15 Santa Clara
T16 Templeton
T16 CAMS