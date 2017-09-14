Dos Pueblos Girls Shut Down Thousand Oaks

The Dos Pueblos girls tennis team played hot on a cold Thursday down south against Thousand Oaks in a 16-2 non-league victory.
Mikala Triplett swept her three singles matches, including her match against Lancers two-star recruit Emma Victor.
In doubles, Lucy Golden and Danya Belkin also swept their three matches in dominant fashion.
The Chargers (6-1, 2-0) host San Luis Obispo on Friday.
