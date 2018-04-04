Tennis
Dos Pueblos Girls Shut Out Buena 18-0
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | September 7, 2017 | 9:20 p.m.
The Dos Pueblos girls tennis team were perfect on Thursday in a Channel League matchup down south against Buena, winning 18-0.
"The whole team played with efficiency and energy," said Dos Pueblos head coach Liz French.
The Chargers improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in league play, and host rival San Marcos on Tuesday.
