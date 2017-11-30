Girls Soccer
Dos Pueblos Girls Soccer Battles Santa Paula to Scoreless Draw
Haillie Silva of Dos Pueblos prepares to fire a shot while being defended by Jackie Mendez of Santa Paula. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 30, 2017 | 9:12 p.m.
Dos Pueblos played well defensively but couldn't put a ball away and battled to a scoreless draw against visiting Santa Paula in a non-league girls soccer match on Thursday at Scott O'Leary Stadium.
The Chargers are 0-1-1 on the young season.
"We got excellent defense from out back line and great ball distribution from the midfield," said first-year coah Seth Asuncion.
Dos Pueblos plays agt Moorpark on Monday.
