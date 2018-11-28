Dos Pueblos Girls Soccer Beaten by Arroyo Grande, 1-0

Girls Soccer

Dos Pueblos turned it a solid defensive performance but didn't have a finishing touch on offense and lost 1-0 to Arroyo Grande in a non-league girls soccer match at San Marcos on Wednesday.

"Josie Morales and Emilia Kling and the back four were able to hold Arroyo Grande to one shot," said coach Seth Asuncion.

Dos Pueblos (1-1) is back in action Friday against Saugus at Girsh Park at 2 p.m.



