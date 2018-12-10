Dos Pueblos Girls Soccer Beats Buena on Precious Nwosu’s Goal

Girls Soccer

Precious Nwosu scored the only goal, giving the Dos Pueblos girls soccer team a 1-0 win over Buena in the final game of the Buena Tournament on Monday.

Nwosu scored off an assist from Haillie Silva.

"The girls worked hard through out the Buena tournament and finished in third place overall," said DP coach Seth Asuncion.

He praised the defensive performance from Josie Morales and Emilia Kling.

The Chargers (2-3-3) are back in action Wednesday against Channel Islands at UCSB.