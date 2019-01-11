Dos Pueblos Girls Soccer Beats San Marcos on 80th-Minute Goal

Girls Soccer

Dos Pueblos scored on a corner kick in the 80th minute and beat San Marcos, 1-0, in a Channel League girls soccer match on Friday at Girsh Park.

Josy Uyesaka hit her corner kick into the 18-yard box and it pinged around before Emilia Kling knocked it into the back of the net for the game-winning goal.

San Marcos nearly scored in the 60th minute.

"There was a point where the ball was bouncing in front of the goal for awhile but we could not get it in the back of the net," San Marcos coach Jennifer Sotelo said. "Ayla Sutter had crosses and shots but was just unable to finish.



"This one hurt. So many chances and DP ends up winning from a messy corner. We will be ready for them again at home."

DP coach Seth Asuncion praised the defensive play of Josie Morales and Kling and the playmaking of Natalia Valladares.



"She was able to generate multiple crosses and opportunities for the team," he said.

Dos Pueblos is 3-1 in Channel League and 8-4-5 overall.

