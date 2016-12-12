Dos Pueblos Girls Soccer Can’t Hold Lead, Settles for Tie

Girls Soccer

Dos Pueblos twice gave away leads and settled for a 2-2 tie against visiting Moorpark in a non-league girls soccer match on Monday at Scott O'Leary Stadium.

The Chargers took the lead in the fifth minute when a ball played into forward Anya Schmitz was flicked to the speedy Kiara Pickett. She was able to round the Moorpark center back before being taken down from behind. They were awarded a penalty kick and Pickett converted.

Moorpark tied the score in 23rd minute, capitalizing on a slip by a DP player. Forward Jordan Geller pounced on the turnover and powered a shot past goalkeeper Anali Salazar.

Dos Pueblos came out in the second half and controlled possession. Pickett was fouled 35 yards out and she delivered a direct free kick that was mishandled by the Moorpark goalkeeper. Elena Ibettson followed the ball and forced it into the back of the net for a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute.

Dos Pueblos caught Moorpark pushing players forward but misfired on a shot that would have extended the lead. The Chargers had 10 shots on goal.

That miss came back to haunt the Chargers, as Moorpark's Geller got behind the defense and finished to knot the score at 2-2.

"It was a good night out for the Chargers against a strong Moorpark team," DP coach Hugh Hollis said. "We just need to have a little bit more composure around the goal area. Something we need to work on in training."

The Chargers (1-2-2) play at Santa Paula on Wednesday.

