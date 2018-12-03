Dos Pueblos Girls Soccer Can’t Shake Offensive Slump

Girls Soccer

Dos Pueblos played well defensively but struggled at the offensive end and lost a 1-0 girls soccer match against Moorpark on Monday.

"All teams go through peaks and valleys, and right now we are in a valley," coach Seth Asuncion said. "But soon we will be climbing to the peak once we can find the back of the net."

Josie Morales led a strong defensive effort by the Chargers (1-3).

"Josie Morales and the defense played hard and diffused Moorpark's attack, but the ball doesn't always roll your way, unfortunately."

He praised midfielder Natalia Valladares for her ability to weave through Moorpark's midfield.

The Chargers are back in action Friday at the Buena Tournament.

