Dos Pueblos Girls Soccer Captures Channel League Crown

Girls Soccer

Josie Morales scored on a Blythe Hastings corner kick in the second half, and the Dos Pueblos defense made it stand up for a 1-0 victory at Cabrillo that gave the Chargers the Channel League girls soccer title on Wednesday night.

DP finished 7-2-1 in league play and 12-5-6 in the regular season. They'll enter the CIF Divison 3 playoffs next week. The pairings will be released on Saturday.

"Tonight's victory was a team effort from the starters to the subs," coach Seth Asuncion said. "The team worked hard throughout the season and had to bounce back after some unfortunate losses, but their response as a team was crucial to keeping us in contention.

"When it came down to the wire, the team was able to execute their assignments in order to place first in the Channel League."