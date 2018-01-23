Girls Soccer
Dos Pueblos Girls Soccer Routed by Ventura
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 23, 2018 | 7:49 p.m.
Dos Pueblos ran into a tough Ventura team and suffered a 5-0 loss in a Channel League girls soccer match at Larrabee Stadium on Tuesday.
Josie Morales and Amy Lefly worked tirelessly at the defensive end for the Chargers (1-2-1 in Channel League).
Kamila Pickett and Carly Marmo were a strong presence in the midfield, said coach Seth Asuncion.
The Chargers host Buena on Thursday at 5 p.m.
