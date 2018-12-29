Dos Pueblos Girls Soccer Takes 5th at Pioneer Valley Tournament

Girls Soccer

A goal by Precious Nwosu gave Dos Pueblos a 1-0 win over Clovis and a fifth-place finish at the 15-team Pioneer Valley girls soccer tournament on Saturday.

The Chargers didn't allow a goal in the tournament.

Coach Seth Asuncion praised a defense led by Josie Morales and the goalkeeping of Kenzie Hemman.

Dos Pueblos (4-3-5) returns to Channel League play on Jan. 8 at Santa Ynez.