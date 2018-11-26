Dos Pueblos Girls Soccer Wins Opener on Reyna Zuzunaga’s Two Goals

Girls Soccer

Reyna Zuzunaga scored both Dos Pueblos goals in a 2-0 season-opening girls soccer victory over Santa Paula on Monday.

Both of Zuzunaga's goals came in the first half, and the defense did the rest.

"All of the girls executed their assignments," said DP coach Seth Asuncion. "Josie Morales lead the back four to help keep Santa Paula at bay.

"Blythe Hastings was able to hold down the midfield and distribute the ball effectively to the outside midfield and forwards players," he added.

Dos Pueblos next plays against Arroyo Grande on Wednesday at San Marcos High at 6:30 p.m.

