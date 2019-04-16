Dos Pueblos Girls Step Up in 2nd Half, Shut Down Cate for 9-6 Lacrosse Victory

Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos rose to the challenge in the second half against perennial girls lacrosse power Cate and outscored the Rams 7-1 to take a 9-6 victory to complete a series sweep on Thursday at Scott O'Leary Stadium.

Down 5-1 at halftime, the Chargers played stellar defense and held Cate to just two shots in the second half.

"Today was one of our best games of the season," DP coach Sam Limkeman said. "It was clear during the second half we wanted the win, and we pushed ourselves until we clinched it."

Olivia Geyling scored four goals, had two assists and won several draws for the Chargers. Karina Aghayan added two goals.

Geyling and Brooke Essig combined to win 13 draws to Cate's four.

"I am proud of the way my girls fought hard tonight. It was incredible to watch us play from a deficit of 5-1 to a 9-6 win. I praise the efforts of Geyling and Essig in the midfield as well as my unified defense for this win tonight," said Limkeman.

Livneh Naaman led the DP defense with four forced turnovers. Other defenders that helped stop shots and cause turnovers were Macey Lawler, Kenzie Hemman and Geyling.



DP is now 5-0 in league and 11-2 overall.

