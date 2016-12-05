Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:17 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos Girls Storm Past Bishop Diego

Camila Casanueva follows through on a three-point shot during Dos Pueblos’ 68-12 win over Bishop Diego. Casanueva scored 17 points. Click to view larger
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 5, 2016 | 8:57 p.m.

Dos Pueblos made a rare trip to Bishop Diego's Brick House gym and ran away with a 68-12 girls basketball victory over the host Cardinals on Monday night.

Lauren Noggle of Dos Pueblos puts a shot over Bishop Diego’s Kylie Koeper. Noggle had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Click to view larger
Senior guard Camila Casanueva scored 17 points and handed out six assists to lead the Chargers to their fourth straight win. Senior Kristina Mortimer scored 16 points and senior Lauren Noggle recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Kyle Koeper had four points for Bishop Diego (2-1).

"I thought our girls competed well and had some opportunities, but we just couldn't get the ball into the basket," Bishop coach Jeff Burich said. "DP is a good passing team and they ran the court well."

Bishop hosts its annual Bird Cage Classic on Wednesday, opening against Thacher. Dos Pueblos plays Oak Park on Thursday at the Nordhoff Tournament.

