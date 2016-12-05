Dos Pueblos Girls Storm Past Bishop Diego

Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos made a rare trip to Bishop Diego's Brick House gym and ran away with a 68-12 girls basketball victory over the host Cardinals on Monday night.

Senior guard Camila Casanueva scored 17 points and handed out six assists to lead the Chargers to their fourth straight win. Senior Kristina Mortimer scored 16 points and senior Lauren Noggle recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Kyle Koeper had four points for Bishop Diego (2-1).

"I thought our girls competed well and had some opportunities, but we just couldn't get the ball into the basket," Bishop coach Jeff Burich said. "DP is a good passing team and they ran the court well."

Bishop hosts its annual Bird Cage Classic on Wednesday, opening against Thacher. Dos Pueblos plays Oak Park on Thursday at the Nordhoff Tournament.

