Dos Pueblos Girls Struggle to Finish, Draw With Santa Paula, 1-1

Girls Soccer

Kiara Pickett dribbled past four Santa Paula players and beat the goalkeeper at the near post to give Dos Pueblos a 1-1 draw at Santa Paula on Wednesday in a non-league girls soccer match.

Dos Pueblos dominated possession and outshot the Cardinals 18-8, but Pickett was the only finisher.

"Although the team is playing well, we are having issues with our finishing. We have to be a bit more patient and composed around the goal," said DP coach Hugh Hollis.

Santa Paula took a 1-0 lead on its first shot of the game, a blast from 30 yards. Pickett tied the score just before halftime.

It was the third straight tie for the Chargers, who return to action Friday at the Buena Tournament.

"With so many games in a short period of time, I was happy to give everyone in our squad a good run out. We got a good opportunity to take a look at a lot of players," said Hollis.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.