Dos Pueblos Girls Take Care of Business Against La Reina

Girls Basketball

Ashley Gerken got Dos Pueblos going with a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter, leading the Chargers to a 48-26 non-league girls basketball win over La Reina on Saturday.

Gerken made four threes in the game and finished with a game-high 14 points.

Leila Chisholm played a strong fourth quarter, recording eight of her 10 points, including a pair of three-pointers.

Ava Sommer finished the game with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds (six on the offensive glass).

"We're still trying to figure out who we are as a team, but in the mean time, Ashley has been very good at taking advantage of scoring opportunities as they come," said assistant coach Mike Gerken. "Leila's performance in the fourth quarter gave us some breathing room in a relatively close game. She got some steals and scored some tough baskets in transition."

Dos Pueblos improves to 9-6 on the season.