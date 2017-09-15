Dos Pueblos Girls Tennis Takes Down San Luis Obispo

Tennis

Dos Pueblos won five sets in the second round, propelling the Chargers to a 12-6 non-league girls tennis win over San Luis Obispo on Friday.

Mikala Triplett didn't lose a game in winning three singles sets. Hannah Kleidermacher and Alessa Sommer also played efficently, said coach Liz Frech.

In doubles, Danya Belkin and Lucy Golden took two sets. In one of the sets, they were down 2-5 and climbed back to give DP its 11th set victory.

Dos Pueblos is now 7-1 on the season.



