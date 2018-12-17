Dos Pueblos Girls Top Santa Barbara, 1-0

Girls Soccer

Barbara Gonzalez scored the only goal of the game in the second half to give Dos Pueblos a 1-0 win over Santa Barbara in a Channel League girls soccer opener on Monday night at San Marcos.

The scoring play started with Natalia Valladares taking the ball on the right flank and crossing to the top of the 6-yard box. Precious Nwosu collected the ball and tapped it off to Gonzalez for the finish.

The Dos Pueblos defense kept Santa Barbara from penetrating its penalty area for the majority of the game. Most of the shots by the Dons were from long range.

"Lights out defense from Josie Morales," said DP coach Seth Asuncion. "The girls played well in their first league game, but there is still a lot of room for improvement."

Santa Barbara goalkeeper Thalia Rodriguez made five saves in the match

Dos Pueblos improves to 4-3-3 overall, while Santa Barbara is 2-8