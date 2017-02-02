Dos Pueblos Girls, Ventura Battle to 4-4 Draw

Girls Soccer

Dos Pueblos lost two defenders and a two-goal lead in the second half and ended up in 4-4 draw against Ventura in a Channel League girls soccer match on a wet field at O'Leary Stadium on Thursday.

The Cougars scored two goals in the last 10 minutes after DP starters Laurie Buie and Rocky Uyesaka left the game with injuries.

Ventura scored first in the game, but the Chargers bounce back quickly when freshman Kamila Pickett received perfect pass from Haile Silva and beat the goalkeeper from 18 yards.

Ventura regained the lead only to have DP come back again on a goal by center back Josie Morales off a corner kick. Sophomore Molly Autio smashed a free kick from 25 yards into the upper right corner of the goal to give the Chargers a 3-2 lead. Anya Schmitz finished a corner from Uyesaka for a 4-2 advantage.

DP was unable to hold off the Cougars after losing its two defenders.

Coach Hugh Hollis praised the play of senior captain Schmitz who moved up from her midfield position to center forward.

The Chargers (3-2-1, 10-6-6) are back in action Tuesday at Santa Barbara.