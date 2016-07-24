Dos Pueblos Girls Volleyball Wins Foothill Invite Title

The Dos Pueblos girls volleyball team received a confidence boost going into the 2016 fall season, winning a title at the L.A. Volleyball Academy Foothill Invitational summer indoor tournament on Saturday in Santa Clarita.
Dos Pueblos went 5-1 in pool play, knocked out Century High and Immaculate Heart in the quarterfinals and semifinals, and defeated Durango High of Las Vegas for the Club Division championship.
Setter Jackie Holmes was named the division's tournament MVP and Danica Minnich and Morgan Gomez earned all-tournament team honors.
