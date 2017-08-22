Dos Pueblos Girls Volleyball Wins in Megan O’Carroll’s Coaching Debut

Girls Volleyball

The Dos Pueblos girls volleyball team won in Megan O’Carroll’s debut as varsity coach, sweeping host Santa Ynez, 25-8, 25-14, 25-15, on Tuesday night.

Sophomore Mikayla Butzke led the DP attack with 12 kills, Katelyn Mires had seven kills and Ally Mintzer put away six kills and served three aces.

Samantha Crossland had a big night at the service line, firing off five aces.

"Tonight was a great win to start the season off," O'Carroll said. "Every girl got some game experience to help build up our confidence and help us find a groove for upcoming matches. It was a complete team effort and everyone contributed to the win. I'm proud that we started the game fired up and were able to carry that fire throughout the entire match."

O’Carroll assisted on the JV team last season. She is a science teacher at Dos Pueblos.

Asked if she was nervous going into her first varsity match, O'Carroll said: "I actually didn't feel nervous tonight. We've been talking a lot about trusting one another to do their jobs and being able to rely on one another. And I really felt this tonight. I felt calm because I knew I could rely on my players to take care of business. This is a really wonderful and special group of girls and I am so excited to see what they do this season."



O'Carroll played college volleyball at the University of Redlands, where she was a four-year letter winner and a Division 3 honorable mention All-American. She captained her team to the program’s first Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Association title and an NCAA championship berth.

Dos Pueblos makes its home debut on Thursday against Royal at 6:30 p.m.



