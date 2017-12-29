Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 12:37 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Dos Pueblos Girls Water Polo Has Its Way Against The Bishop’s, 15-7

All-Star list of former players return for alumni game

Past and present Dos Pueblos girls water polo players and coaches got together for an alumni game on Saturday at the Elings Aquatic Center. Click to view larger
Past and present Dos Pueblos girls water polo players and coaches got together for an alumni game on Saturday at the Elings Aquatic Center. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 29, 2017 | 6:15 p.m.

Dos Pueblos girls water polo celebrated the return of several former Charger standouts and defeated The Bishop’s School of La Jolla, 15-7, in a non-league match Friday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

The Chargers roared to an 8-1 lead in the first period and never looked back. They added five more goals in the second period and led 13-2 at halftime.

Sabina Shackelford and Ryann Neushul each scored three goals and Kayla  Peacock and Abbi Hill tallied two goals apiece. Thea Neushul, Olivia Kistler, Chloe Pena and Shannon Connolly all had one goal for DP, which raises its record to 7-1.

Goalie Anna Cable made seven saves against one of the perennial powers in the San Diego area.

The list of alumni that returned was quite impressive. It included 2016 Olympic gold medalist Sami Hill, Kodi Hill, Jamie Neushul, Laurel Kistler, Tiera Schroeder, Shannon Cleary, Toni Shackelford, Chandler Vilander, Britten Vilander, Jordan Williams, Grace Heck, Jessica Morelos, Nicole Morelos, Amelia Meckelborg and Sienna van Alphen.

The alums were coached by Danelle (Muhr) Little, who guided DP to three straight CIF-Southern Section championships.

Current DP coach Connor Levoff served as an assistant coach on those championship teams.

The alumni and current Chargers played to an 11-all tie.

Dos Pueblos jumps into Channel League play on Thursday at home against Santa Barbara. Game time is schedule for 6 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 