Dos Pueblos Girls Water Polo Has Its Way Against The Bishop’s, 15-7

Water Polo

All-Star list of former players return for alumni game

Dos Pueblos girls water polo celebrated the return of several former Charger standouts and defeated The Bishop’s School of La Jolla, 15-7, in a non-league match Friday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

The Chargers roared to an 8-1 lead in the first period and never looked back. They added five more goals in the second period and led 13-2 at halftime.

Sabina Shackelford and Ryann Neushul each scored three goals and Kayla Peacock and Abbi Hill tallied two goals apiece. Thea Neushul, Olivia Kistler, Chloe Pena and Shannon Connolly all had one goal for DP, which raises its record to 7-1.

Goalie Anna Cable made seven saves against one of the perennial powers in the San Diego area.

The list of alumni that returned was quite impressive. It included 2016 Olympic gold medalist Sami Hill, Kodi Hill, Jamie Neushul, Laurel Kistler, Tiera Schroeder, Shannon Cleary, Toni Shackelford, Chandler Vilander, Britten Vilander, Jordan Williams, Grace Heck, Jessica Morelos, Nicole Morelos, Amelia Meckelborg and Sienna van Alphen.

The alums were coached by Danelle (Muhr) Little, who guided DP to three straight CIF-Southern Section championships.

Current DP coach Connor Levoff served as an assistant coach on those championship teams.

The alumni and current Chargers played to an 11-all tie.

Dos Pueblos jumps into Channel League play on Thursday at home against Santa Barbara. Game time is schedule for 6 p.m.