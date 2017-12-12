Dos Pueblos Girls Water Polo Ranked No. 2 in Southern Section

CIF Polls

After winning the championship at the Villa Park Tournament, the Dos Pueblos girls water polo team was ranked second among the top 20 in the CIF-Southern Section.

The top 10 teams represent the Division 1 watch list. The CIF will use power rankings and committee recommendations to determine the top 8 teams for the Division 1 playoffs. The remaining teams will comprise Division 2. They'll be finalized at a seeding meeting on Feb. 9.

San Marcos, which finished fourth at Villa Park, was included in the top 10, coming in at No. 8. Santa Barbara is 14th.

Defending Division 1 champion Laguna Beach, which beat Dos Pueblos, 7-5, last week in a non-tournament game, is ranked No. 1. Mater Dei (3), Foothill (4), Corona del Mar (5), Los Alamitos (5), Orange Lutheran (7), Santa Margarita (9) and Newport Harbor (10) round out the top 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

San Marcos (7-2), which reached the final of the Simi Valley Tournament, is tied for fifth with Cerritos Valley Christian in the Division 2A poll.

The Royals lost in the tournament championship to Harvard Westlake, which is No. 12 in Division 1. The top four teams in 2A are Rancho Christian, Los Osos, Riverside Poly and Trabuco Hills.

Santa Barbara’s Providence (5-1) is No. 2 behind Pilbos in Division 5AA. Santa Maria is ranked 13th in Division 5AAA.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

San Marcos, off to its best start in years at 5-1, is ranked fifth in Division 4AA. In Division 5AA, Bishop Diego is sixth and Providence 14th.

From the North County, Cabrillo is second in Division 3AA, St. Joseph 16th in 4AA and Santa Maria eighth in 4A.

BOYS SOCCER

Santa Barbara, champions of the Cats & Hounds Tournament, starts the season at No. 6 in the Division 1 poll.

Dunn, a defending CIF champion, is top-ranked in Division 5 and Santa Ynez is 10th in Division 4.

GIRLS SOCCER

In Division 7, Dunn is seventh and Laguna Blanca ninth in the first poll of the season.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.