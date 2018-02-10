Dos Pueblos Girls Water Polo Seeded No. 1 for CIF Division 1 Playoffs

Dos Pueblos was seeded No. 1 for the eight-team CIF-Southern Section Division 1 girls water polo playoffs.

This is the first year the CIF has created an elite-eight Division 1 bracket. The field was determined by the CIF poll and a committee of coaches.

The Chargers, 27-1 and winners of 26 straight games, open the elite division at home Thursday against Orange Lutheran (13-9).

San Marcos (16-10) was selected into the elite division as the No. 8 seed. The Royals open on the road at defending champion and No. 2 seed Laguna Beach (20-2). The match-up is a rematch of last year’s final, which Laguna Beach won 6-2.

The Division 1 teams will play out to all places, meaning there will be a consolation bracket.

The other first-round match-ups are Foothill (18-9) at Corona del Mar (21-5) and Los Alamitos (20-7) at Mater Dei (14-2).

Thursday’s winners advance to the semifinals at Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine on Wednesday, Feb. 21. The championship is Saturday, Feb. 24.

Santa Barbara High, which finished third behind DP and San Marcos in the Channel League, is playing in the 16-team Division 2 bracket. The Dons (14-13) open with a wild-card game at Troy (13-15) on Tuesday. The winner advances to play at Murrieta Valley (11-10) in the first round on Thursday.

Other Santa Barbara County teams to earn playoffs spots include Righetti in Division 3, Cabrillo in Division 4 and Santa Ynez in Division 5. Righetti plays at Mira Costa, Cabrillo hosts wild-card winner Newbury Park or Los Altos, and Santa Ynez plays at Atascadero.

