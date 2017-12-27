Dos Pueblos Girls Win in Their Return to Basketball Court

Girls Basketball

Sierra Cavaletto provided the spark for the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team in a 66-31 win over Glendale Hoover in a non-bracket game at the West Coast Holiday Classic in Burbank on Wednesday.

Cavalettlo scored 10 of her game-high 21 points in the first quarter, as the Chargers jumped out to a 19-3 lead.

Emily Guzman scored 13 points and dished out six assists.

Dos Pueblos had tournaments at Nordhoff and Carpinteria cancelled because of the Thomas Fire. It last played on Dec. 2.

Coach Phil Sherman was pleased how the team stepped up and played despite the lack of game experience and little practice time.

"Sierra Cavalletto, Emily Guzman, Izzy Rhuleman and Jennifer Zaida showed a great deal of leadership as seniors throughout this unique situation that many winter sports teams have experienced," said Sherman.

The Chargers (1-3) will play again at the tournament on Thursday.

