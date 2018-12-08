Dos Pueblos Girls Wrestling Team Earns Two 2nd-Place Finishes at Hueneme Invite

Wrestling

Dos Pueblos is fielding a girls wrestling team for the first time, and the Chargers put two wrestlers in the finals of their weight classes at the Hueneme Invitational on Saturday in Oxnard.

Jessica Urzua (121 pounds) and Paola De La Cruz (170) both finished as runners-up.

In the semifinals, De La Cruz was trailing by five points before pulling off a pin to reach the finals in her first tournament.

Kaelani Butler (126) and Julisa Leyva Diaz (150 were fourth-place finishers.

The DP girls wrestling team is coached by Arianna McDonald.

