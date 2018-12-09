Dos Pueblos Goes 1-1 on Last Day of College Cup Showcase

Boys Soccer

Dos Pueblos got goals from Mathias Eriksen and Kaiser Kurexi and beat Santa Paula 2-0 on Saturday at the College Cup High School Showcase boys soccer tournament.

The Chargers fell to Capistrano Valley in their finale, 4-0. It the ninth game in eight days for DP.

"I was proud of the way the boys competed this whole week, and I think we were able to develop well as a team," coach Mat York said. "Though the final result was not what we had hoped, it was encouraging to see many of our boys doing whatever the team needed of them."

Against Santa Paula, Eriksen scored 17 minutes into the second half as he beat his defender around the corner and slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

In the final two minutes of the game, Mori Chiba sent a wide ball to Nate Lang who used some fancy footwork before crossing the ball to Kurexi for the finish.

Dos Pueblos (5-3-2) plays at Channel Islands on Wednesday.