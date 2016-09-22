Dos Pueblos Goes 4-0 in First Round of League

Dos Pueblos completed the first round of Channel League girls tennis play with a perfect 4-0 record after beating Buena 15-3 at home on Thursday.
Mikala Triplett and Colbey Shae Emery had an intense, competitive match and Emery took a 6-4 decision. The Buena player swept her two other sets for all of the Bulldogs' points.
Triplett won her next two sets as did Anjali Thakrar and two alternates after Katie Yang finished her set with Emery.
In doubles, DP swept all lines.
The Chargers (5-1, 4-0) host San Marcos on Tuesday.
