Dos Pueblos Goes Undefeated at San Luis Obispo Tournament

Baseball

Quinn Peacock made a diving catch in left field with the bases loaded to end the game, and Dos Pueblos held on for a 7-3 baseball victory over Oaks Christian on Friday to finish undefeated at the San Luis Obispo Tournament.

Darby Naughton pitched a complete game for the Chargers, who have won 10 in a row. He struck out 10 and allowed three runs, two earned.

Peacock and Dustin Demeter both went 2 for 4 at the plate and Peter Appel was 2-3 with a walk. Josh Feldhaus was 1-4 with a double.

Dos Pueblos (11-3) returns home Tuesday for a doubleheader with Oxnard. First game is at 1 p.m.

