Dos Pueblos Golf Beats Santa Ynez by Seven Shots

Golf

Dos Pueblos narrowly beat Santa Ynez, 231-238, in a Channel League girls golf match on Thursday at Glen Annie Golf Club.

Gabby Minier shot a 36 for medalist honors, Hannah Cho carded a 39 and Nicole Calene and Kathy Ramirez Gijon each fired 50s for the Chargers (9-2, 5-1).

"Gabby, Hannah and Kathy were all pretty solid today and kind of saved us," coach Dan Choi said. "Gabby and Hannah have been super consistent all year and deserve a lot of credit for our success."

Four of the five Santa Ynez players shot in the 40s, led by Morgan Blunt's 42. Grace Church shot a 44, Erin Callaghan carded a 49 and Marina Vengel a 49.

"This is Morgan’s best round in her career, and she helped the team break 240 for the first time in six years," said Santa Ynez coach Ashley Coelho. "My girls have come a long way and really worked hard all season."

Santa Ynez

Gracie Church 44

Erinn Callaghan 49

Morgan Blunt 42

Marina Vengel 49

Olivia Cortopassi 61

Caelyn Linane 54

Team 238



Dos Pueblos

Gabby Minier 36

Nicole Calene 50

Julia Schniepp 56

Kathy Ramirez 50

Sierra Ortez 67

Hannah Cho 39

Team 231



