Dos Pueblos Golf Beats Santa Ynez by Seven Shots

Dos Pueblos narrowly beat Santa Ynez, 231-238, in a Channel League girls golf match on Thursday at Glen Annie Golf Club.
Gabby Minier shot a 36 for medalist honors, Hannah Cho carded a 39 and Nicole Calene and Kathy Ramirez Gijon each fired 50s for the Chargers (9-2, 5-1).
"Gabby, Hannah and Kathy were all pretty solid today and kind of saved us," coach Dan Choi said. "Gabby and Hannah have been super consistent all year and deserve a lot of credit for our success."
Four of the five Santa Ynez players shot in the 40s, led by Morgan Blunt's 42. Grace Church shot a 44, Erin Callaghan carded a 49 and Marina Vengel a 49.
"This is Morgan’s best round in her career, and she helped the team break 240 for the first time in six years," said Santa Ynez coach Ashley Coelho. "My girls have come a long way and really worked hard all season."
Santa Ynez
Gracie Church 44
Erinn Callaghan 49
Morgan Blunt 42
Marina Vengel 49
Olivia Cortopassi 61
Caelyn Linane 54
Team 238
Dos Pueblos
Gabby Minier 36
Nicole Calene 50
Julia Schniepp 56
Kathy Ramirez 50
Sierra Ortez 67
Hannah Cho 39
Team 231