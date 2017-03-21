Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:04 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Prep Roundup

Dos Pueblos Golf Shoots Best Score in Rain

Bishop Diego, Laguna Blanca volleyball teams sweep

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 21, 2017 | 9:12 p.m.

Dos Pueblos shot a season-low 397 on a damp Tuesday and beat Ventura in a Channel League boys golf match and Santa Barbara Golf Club. The Cougars shot 521.

Zach Steinberger of the Chargers was the match medalist with a 76. Logan Hall finished one shot back at 77.

Luke Vigna 80, Christian Heslin 81 and James Parsons 83 rounded out the DP scoring.

The Chargers (6-3, 1-1) play Santa Barbara on Thursday.

Bishop Volleyball Sweeps Malibu

Brian Merritt had eight kills to lead the Cardinals in a 25-10, 25-12, 25-12 sweep.

Harrison Wilkinson added 5 kills and Dylan Skarston had 4 kills for Bishop.

Laguna Blanca Beats Providence

The Owls won 25-18, 25-10, 25-16 in a Condor League volleyball match.

"Our two setters Kyle Aitcheson and Andrew Tolles have really improved their setting and location," Laguna coach Jon Roberts said. "Consequently, our attack also is improving, particularly in the middle. Spencer Rycroft and Miles Mcgovern are getting a lot more kills of late."

The Owls now stand at 4-1.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 