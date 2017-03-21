Dos Pueblos Golf Shoots Best Score in Rain

Prep Roundup

Dos Pueblos shot a season-low 397 on a damp Tuesday and beat Ventura in a Channel League boys golf match and Santa Barbara Golf Club. The Cougars shot 521.

Zach Steinberger of the Chargers was the match medalist with a 76. Logan Hall finished one shot back at 77.

Luke Vigna 80, Christian Heslin 81 and James Parsons 83 rounded out the DP scoring.

The Chargers (6-3, 1-1) play Santa Barbara on Thursday.

Bishop Volleyball Sweeps Malibu

Brian Merritt had eight kills to lead the Cardinals in a 25-10, 25-12, 25-12 sweep.

Harrison Wilkinson added 5 kills and Dylan Skarston had 4 kills for Bishop.

Laguna Blanca Beats Providence

The Owls won 25-18, 25-10, 25-16 in a Condor League volleyball match.

"Our two setters Kyle Aitcheson and Andrew Tolles have really improved their setting and location," Laguna coach Jon Roberts said. "Consequently, our attack also is improving, particularly in the middle. Spencer Rycroft and Miles Mcgovern are getting a lot more kills of late."

The Owls now stand at 4-1.

