Dos Pueblos Golf Shoots a Season-Best 195, Stays Undefeated

Golf

Three players shot in the 30s, and the Dos Pueblos girls golf team improved to 13-0 overall and 7-0 in Channel League play with a convincing 195-258 victory over Ventura on Tuesday.

Bella Vigna took home medalist honors with a 34 on the day, while Julia Forster and Gabby Minier shot a 36 and 37, respectively.

The 195 represents the best team score the Chargers have posted this season.

"Our goal was to shoot under 200 as a team, and we were able to get it down to 195," said Dos Pueblos head coach Rob Schiff.

The Chargers take on rival Santa Barbara High on Thursday at Santa Barbara Golf Club.

