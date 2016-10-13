Dos Pueblos Golf Wins Share of Channel League Title

Golf

The Dos Pueblos girls golf team clinched a share of the Channel League title with San Marcos after a 209-257 victory over Buena Thursday afternoon.

Julia Forster shot a personal-best 37 and took home medalist honors for the Chargers. Bella Vigna shot a 38 and Gabby Minier rounded out the top three with a 40 on the day.

"The ladies had a strong finish to the season," said Dos Pueblos coach Dan Choi. "They have worked hard to win their 18th Channel League title."

With the victory, Dos Pueblos improved to 12-2 overall (7-1 Channel League). The Royals also went 7-1 in Channel League play.

Next up is the Channel League Individual Tournament, starting on Monday at Soule Park.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.