Dos Pueblos Golfers beat Santa Barbara; DP, Cate Girls, San Marcos Boys Win in Lacrosse

Prep Roundup

Dos Pueblos stayed in the hunt for the Channel League golf title by defeating Buena, 397-410, in a match at Sandpiper Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Chargers (5-1 in league, 13-4 overall) are right behind undefeated San Marcos.

Santa Barbara's Brandon Crane was the match medalist on Tuesday, shooting an even-par 72.

Dos Pueblos was led by Mikha Benedictus and Andres Fairbairn, who each shot 76. Zach Steinberger followed with a 78.

Medalist: Brandon Crane (SB) 72

Dos Pueblos scores:

Mikha Benedictus 76

Andres Fairbairn 76

Zach Steinberger 78

Joseph Pigatti 83

Luke Vigna 84

Santa Barbara

Preston Gomersall 82

Isaac Stone 82

Preston Foy 86

Austin Coombs 88

SOFTBALL

La Reina 8, Carpinteria 0

La Reina capitalized on seven Carpinteria errors to score seven unearned runs in the Tri-Valley League game.

On offense, the Warriors made good contact but couldn't put enough hits together to score any runs, said coach Henry Gonzalez.

VOLLEYBALL

Nordhoff 3, Carpinteria 1

The Warriors couldn't recover from a slow start and dropped a 25-17, 25-15, 12-25, 25-15, Tri-Valley League match.

Carpinteria is 5-5 in league and 6-6 overall.

BOYS LACROSSE

San Marcos 15, Laguna Blanca 2

The Royals scored six unanswered goals and never looked back. Sophomore attackman Dayne Dewan had a breakout game with three goals. Josh Blanchard also scored three goals and added an assist.

San Marcos improves to 7-1

GIRLS LACROSSE

Dos Pueblos 9, Thacher 6

Jamie Sharpe scored six goals, and the Chargers built a 7-2 lead en route to the victory.

Becca Baxis added two goals and Sara Weitzel scored as DP improved to 10-2 on the season.

"I believe what kept our head above water this game was the incredible game by our keeper, Carly Schwan," said DP coach Sam Limkeman. "She played her best game in her career." Schwan made 10 saves.

The Chargers play at Cate on Thursday.

Cate 14, Santa Barbara 3

Brie Walker led the Rams with seven goals, two assists, 10 ground balls and four draw controls.

Katherine Grossman and Lydia McMahon each scored two goals, and goalie Jess Liou made 10 saves.

TENNIS

Malibu 17, Carpinteria 1

The Tri-Valley League-leading Sharks had too much firepower for Carpinteria.

The doubles team of Jacob Ascencio and Sam Truax picked up the lone win for the Warriors (4-12, 2-4 TVL) in the third round.

