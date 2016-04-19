Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 7:28 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Prep Roundup

Dos Pueblos Golfers beat Santa Barbara; DP, Cate Girls, San Marcos Boys Win in Lacrosse

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 19, 2016 | 6:16 a.m.

Dos Pueblos stayed in the hunt for the Channel League golf title by defeating Buena, 397-410, in a match at Sandpiper Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Chargers (5-1 in league, 13-4 overall) are right behind undefeated San Marcos.

Santa Barbara's Brandon Crane was the match medalist on Tuesday, shooting an even-par 72.

Dos Pueblos was led by Mikha Benedictus and Andres Fairbairn, who each shot 76. Zach Steinberger followed with a 78.

Medalist: Brandon Crane (SB) 72

Dos Pueblos scores:

Mikha Benedictus 76
Andres Fairbairn 76
Zach Steinberger 78
Joseph Pigatti 83
Luke Vigna 84

Santa Barbara

Preston Gomersall 82
Isaac Stone 82
Preston Foy 86
Austin Coombs 88

SOFTBALL

La Reina 8, Carpinteria 0

La Reina capitalized on seven Carpinteria errors to score seven unearned runs in the Tri-Valley League game.

On offense, the Warriors made good contact but couldn't put enough hits together to score any runs, said coach Henry Gonzalez.

VOLLEYBALL

Nordhoff 3, Carpinteria 1

The Warriors couldn't recover from a slow start and dropped a 25-17, 25-15, 12-25, 25-15, Tri-Valley League match.

Carpinteria is 5-5 in league and 6-6 overall.

BOYS LACROSSE

San Marcos 15, Laguna Blanca 2

The Royals scored six unanswered goals and never looked back. Sophomore attackman Dayne Dewan had a breakout game with three goals. Josh Blanchard also scored three goals and added an assist.

San Marcos improves to 7-1

GIRLS LACROSSE

Dos Pueblos 9, Thacher 6

Jamie Sharpe scored six goals, and the Chargers built a 7-2 lead en route to the victory.

Becca Baxis added two goals and Sara Weitzel scored as DP improved to 10-2 on the season.

"I believe what kept our head above water this game was the incredible game by our keeper, Carly Schwan," said DP coach Sam Limkeman. "She played her best game in her career." Schwan made 10 saves.

The Chargers play at Cate on Thursday.

Cate 14, Santa Barbara 3

Brie Walker led the Rams with seven goals, two assists, 10 ground balls and four draw controls.

Katherine Grossman and Lydia McMahon each scored two goals, and goalie Jess Liou made 10 saves.

TENNIS

Malibu 17, Carpinteria 1

The Tri-Valley League-leading Sharks had too much firepower for Carpinteria.

The doubles team of Jacob Ascencio and Sam Truax picked up the lone win for the Warriors (4-12, 2-4 TVL) in the third round.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 