Dos Pueblos Golfers Edged by Oaks Christian

Bella Vigna and Gabby Minier each shot 38s for Dos Pueblos on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough as the Chargers lost a non-league girls golf match against Oaks Christian by two strokes, 215-217.

It was the first loss of the season for the Chargers (2-1).

"All the girls did a great job navigating though a course they have never played before," said Dos Pueblos co-coach Dan Choi.

Julia Forster and Hannah Cho each fired 41s and Nicole Calene shot 59 for DP.

The Chargers are back in action Wednesday against Oxnard at La Cumbre County Club

Dos Pueblos 217

Bella Vigna 38

Gabby Minier 38

Julia Forster 41

Hannah Cho 41

Nicole Calene 59

