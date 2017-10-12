Dos Pueblos Golfers Finish Regular Season Undefeated

Golf

Dos Pueblos completed an undefeated girls golf regular season with a 211-247 win over Santa Barbara in a Channel League match at Glen Annie Golf Club on Thursday.

Senior Bella Vigna earned medalist honors in her final regular-season match, shooting a 1-over par 37.

"Bella Vigna and Julia Forster were playing in their last regular season high school match," co-coach Dan Choi said. "They have both contributed so much to our program as golfers and just good people for the last four years. They will truly be missed on and off the course."

Gabby Minier and Hannah Cho each shot 41, Forster carded a 42 and Nicole Calene shot 50 for the Chargers (14-0, 8-0).

Melia Haller shot a 44 to lead Santa Barbara (9-3), which fnished second in league at 6-2.

"With a young group of three freshman, four sophomores, one junior and two seniors, the present and future looks bright for the Dons," coach Ryan Throop said. "They each love to compete, encourage one another, and persevere through a sport that can be very mentally exhausting."

The golfers will next play in the Channel League Individual Tournament at Soule Park next week. Vigna and Forster are the defending champions.

SB scores



Melia Haller 44

Allie Womack 48

Lizzie Goss 49

Ila Delmarsh 52

Lulu Dunaway 54



DP scores



Bella Vigna 37 (medalist)

Hannah Cho 40

Gabby Minier 41

Julia Forster 42

Nicole Calene 50

