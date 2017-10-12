Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:33 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Golf

Dos Pueblos Golfers Finish Regular Season Undefeated

The Dos Pueblos girls golf team went 14-0 during the regular season and 8-0 in Channel League. Click to view larger
The Dos Pueblos girls golf team went 14-0 during the regular season and 8-0 in Channel League. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 12, 2017 | 7:43 p.m.

Dos Pueblos completed an undefeated girls golf regular season with a 211-247 win over Santa Barbara in a Channel League match at Glen Annie Golf Club on Thursday.

Senior Bella Vigna earned medalist honors in her final regular-season match, shooting a 1-over par 37. 

"Bella Vigna and Julia Forster were playing in their last regular season high school match," co-coach Dan Choi said. "They have both contributed so much to our program as golfers and just good people for the last four years. They will truly be missed on and off the course."

Gabby Minier and Hannah Cho each shot 41, Forster carded a 42 and Nicole Calene shot 50 for the Chargers (14-0, 8-0).

Melia Haller shot a 44 to lead Santa Barbara (9-3), which fnished second in league at 6-2.

"With a young group of three freshman, four sophomores, one junior and two seniors, the present and future looks bright for the Dons," coach Ryan Throop said. "They each love to compete, encourage one another, and persevere through a sport that can be very mentally exhausting."

The golfers will next play in the Channel League Individual Tournament at Soule Park next week. Vigna and Forster are the defending champions.

SB scores

Melia Haller 44
Allie Womack 48
Lizzie Goss 49
Ila Delmarsh 52
Lulu Dunaway 54

DP scores

Bella Vigna 37 (medalist)
Hannah Cho 40
Gabby Minier 41
Julia Forster 42
Nicole Calene 50
 

