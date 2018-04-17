Dos Pueblos Grabs Boys Golf Win Over Rival San Marcos

Golf

Dos Pueblos boys golf topped San Marcos in a 422-437 road win on Tuesday at the Rancho San Marcos golf course.

John Givans was the medalist for Dos Pueblos, firing 82, good for 11-over-par 71. Sean Yamasaki and Aidan Thomas followed close behind, shooting 83.

For San Marcos, Diego Palladino hit 83 and both Blake Bornand and Aryeh Keating shot 85.

Despite the loss to a Channel League rival,; San Marcos found its best score of the year. Royals coach Aaron Solis was proud of his team's season-best performance.

"I was really proud of Diego as this is the best round in his young career," Solis said. "We are getting better as a team and once we all get on the same page we can be pretty good."

With the win, Dos Pueblos (8-6, 3-1) improves its Channel League standing.

