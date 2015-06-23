Dos Pueblos Graduate Ami Thakrar Receives Prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship

Recent Dos Pueblos High School graduate Ami Thakrar has received the prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship.

Thakrar is the daughter of Utpal and Palana Thakrar and was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter OK of Santa Barbara.

Thakrar has been accepted and will attend the University of California-Berkeley, where she plans to study chemical engineering beginning this fall.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. chapter.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded Jan. 1, 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is an international philanthropic and educational organization which promotes increased educational opportunities for women. There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with almost 250,000 initiated members.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood has given over $250 million in financial assistance to over 95,000 recipients. The P.E.O. Sisterhood owns Cottey College, a fully accredited, private liberal arts and sciences college for women, with two-year and selected four-year programs, located in Nevada, Mo.