Dos Pueblos Grinds Out Win Over Lompoc, 45-40

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos won a grind-it-out, scrappy Channel League boys basketball game against Lompoc, 45-40, on Tuesday night.

Jaron Rillie scored 14 points and Baylor Huyck had 12 for the Chargers, who improved to 4-3 in league play.

Collin Oestereich, Ryan Morgan and Marcus Miller each scored 11 for the Braves (1-6).

After scoring just six points in the first quarter, Dos Pueblos erupted for 19 in the second and led 25-19 at half. It was 35-all after three quarters.

"Both teams played really good defense," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "It was a scrappy game and it came down to defensive stops for both teams."

Zamora praised the play of center Cole Tsoumas off the bench

The Chargers are at San Marcos on Thursday night.