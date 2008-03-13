Dos Pueblos Grinds Out Win Over San Marcos

A never-say-die attitude propelled Dos Pueblos (4-4) to a hard-fought win over rival San Marcos on Thursday.
Tied in sets after the first two rounds, the Chargers faithful all sat on the edge of their seats. Two doubles teams told me they would go into the third with fiery resolve. They did. Joseph McDaniel and John Kim had lost the first two sets, but they attacked every ball in the third set and won, 6-2.
Then, Andy Silverstein and Eric Zmolek subbed in the third round, and returned every ball, no matter where it was on the court. The pair went in fearless and came away with the only win against the powerful team of Zack Scott and Travis Enholm.
What a magical day for the Chargers!
Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.