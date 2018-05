Dos Pueblos’ Gryaznov Falls in Quarterfinals

Next up for Dos Pueblos is the single-elimination Channel League tournament at Ventura on Monday, with two days of singles play followed by two days of doubles. CIF playoff pairings will be announced May 5.

Playing in the CIF Boys Singles tournament in Ojai on Friday, fourth-seeded Sasha Gryaznov of Dos Pueblos swept his round-of-16-match against ninth-seeded Adam Luba (No. 51, Boys 16s-Northern California) of Weil Tennis Academy in Monterey, 6-0, 6-0. In the quarterfinals, however, he met Agoura Hills’ powerful Darren Dahl (No. 46, Boys 16s-Southern California) and battled but lost in three tough sets, 2-6, 6-4, 4-6.

