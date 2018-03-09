Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 11:47 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos Guts Out a Five-Set Win at Arroyo Grande

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 9, 2018 | 10:15 p.m.

Dos Pueblos bounced back from a 7-2 deficit in the fifth set and beat Arroyo Grande 15-11 to take an exciting non-league match on Friday night in AG and remain undefeated. The match scores were 24-26, 25-14, 20-25, 25-18, 15-11.

Chargers regrouped and went on an 8-2 run to take a 10-9 lead. The tough serving of Dan Willett helped push the lead to 13-9 and a kill by Owen Katz on a quick set finished off the set and the match.

"The Dos Pueblos-Arroyo Grande match-up has been high energy and high intensity for three straight seasons," DP coach Ehren HUg said. "AG took the match in five in 2016, DP returned the favor in five last season at home, and tonight the Chargers gutted out another five-set victory over the large and athletic Eagles."

Setter Parker Crossland was key to the victory. He dished our 59 assists, had 10 digs and two kills. 

The attack was balanced, with Curren Malhotra leading the way with 23 kills. Dax Galvan had 17 kills, Jimmy Kraemer put away 12 and Katz added nine.

Willett led the defense with 16 digs.

The Chargers improved to 9-0. They open Channel League on Thursday at home against Buena.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 