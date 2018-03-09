Dos Pueblos Guts Out a Five-Set Win at Arroyo Grande

Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos bounced back from a 7-2 deficit in the fifth set and beat Arroyo Grande 15-11 to take an exciting non-league match on Friday night in AG and remain undefeated. The match scores were 24-26, 25-14, 20-25, 25-18, 15-11.

Chargers regrouped and went on an 8-2 run to take a 10-9 lead. The tough serving of Dan Willett helped push the lead to 13-9 and a kill by Owen Katz on a quick set finished off the set and the match.

"The Dos Pueblos-Arroyo Grande match-up has been high energy and high intensity for three straight seasons," DP coach Ehren HUg said. "AG took the match in five in 2016, DP returned the favor in five last season at home, and tonight the Chargers gutted out another five-set victory over the large and athletic Eagles."

Setter Parker Crossland was key to the victory. He dished our 59 assists, had 10 digs and two kills.

The attack was balanced, with Curren Malhotra leading the way with 23 kills. Dax Galvan had 17 kills, Jimmy Kraemer put away 12 and Katz added nine.

Willett led the defense with 16 digs.

The Chargers improved to 9-0. They open Channel League on Thursday at home against Buena.

