Dos Pueblos Hammers Ventura, 18-1, Runs Win Streak to 14

Baseball

Dos Pueblos opened its three-game Channel League baseball series with Ventura by pounding the Cougars with 21 hits in an 18-1 romp for its 14th straight victory on Tuesday in Ventura.

The Chargers were ahead 9-1 and scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Catcher Evan Kling led the hitting parade, going 4 for 6 with a RBI and three runs scored. Jed Donelan went 3-4 with a RBI and three runs scored. Dylan Kelley and Drew Dark each drove in three runs, David Leon went 2-2 and had two RBI and Charlie Cuykendall hit a pair of doubles.

Nico Martinez earned the pitching win, allowing one run and striking out four over five innings. Jacob Juarez and Justin Marlett each pitched in an inning of scoreless relief to finish the game.

The Chargers improve to 15-2 on the season and 3-0 in Channel League. They host Ventura on Wednesday at 3:15.



