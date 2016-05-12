Friday, April 20 , 2018, 11:21 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos Hammers Ventura, Earns Share of League Softball Title

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 12, 2016 | 5:12 p.m.

Dos Pueblos completed a three-game sweep of Ventura and earned a share of the Channel League softball title with a 15-0 rout at Ventura on Thursday.

Sienna Wagner hit a three-run homer and drove in six runs in the game, and Jade Sinskul, Madison Pickett and Janet Salas added homers. Sinskul and Salas belted two-run blasts and Pickett hit a solo shot. Ali Milam tripled in the 16-hit attack.

Dos Pueblos finishes league with a 10-2 record and ties Buena for first place. The Chargers, 19-7 overall, won the three-game series with Buena and will be the Channel League's No. 1 representative in the CIF playoffs. The playoff draw is Monday.

The game was scoreless until the fourth when DP scored three runs on Wagner's homer. The Chargers erupted for five runs in the fifth and seven in the sixth inning.

Pickett pitched a two-hitter, walking one and striking out seven. She went 9-4 during the regular season.

"We accomplished several goals today," DP coach Jon Uyesaka said. "Surprisingly, it is our first shutout victory of the season. We had 13 of 14 players earn hits today and the biggie, the Channel League championship."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

